Happy March, everyone! The month is filled with festivals and events, and each holds an important event, at times, more. For March 24, there are significant observances such as World TB Day, Violations and for the Dignity of Victims, and others. In addition, Amalaka Ekadashi also falls today, which marks the final preparations of Holi, the Festival of Colours in India. Check the list of events and festivals, observed on today's calendar date.

List of March 23, 2021, Holidays, Festivals and Events in Today's Calendar

World TB Day

International Day for the Right to the Truth concerning Gross Human Rights Violations and for the Dignity of Victims

Amalaka Ekadashi

National Chocolate Covered Raisin Day

National Cheesesteak Day

