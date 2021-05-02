Hello May! We just kick-started a new month and as the fifth month of the year begins, it brings for us quite some events to remember and celebrate. Today is just another day that marks amazing festivals and events. As we start off May 2, here are various holy festivities, food days, remembrance days, and birth and death anniversaries including World Laughter Day, The Kentucky Derby, International Harry Potter Day, National Brothers and Sisters Day, World Tuna Day, and Wild Koala Day amongst others. Check out the list of events, holidays, festivals, and more observed on today's calendar date:

List of May 2, 2021, Holidays, Festivals, and Events in Today's Calendar

World Laughter Day

The Kentucky Derby

International Harry Potter Day

National Brothers and Sisters Day

World Tuna Day

Wild Koala Day

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)