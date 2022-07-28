Mrunal Thakur is here to slay! The actress wore a voguish yellow and pink lehenga from the racks of Monika Nidhi and aced her traditional look in ultimate fashion. She donned a plunging-neck satin blouse with a bright yellow flowy skirt that looked fantastic with intricate threadwork in pink. Her nude make-up and open tresses made her look like an ethnic chic who owns her fashion game with perfection. She will be next seen in Telugu drama, Sita Ramam, that will release on August 5, 2022. Sita Ramam Song Kaanunna Kalyanam: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur’s Love Looks Magical in This Soothing Number (Watch Lyrical Video)

View Pics of Mrunal Thakur in Aesthetic Yellow Lehenga:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

