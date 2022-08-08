Fasting on the 9th and 10th day of Muharram means Allah will expiate your sins of the previous year. However, it is also encouraged for Muslims to fast a day before and after Ashura, i.e. 9th and 11th Muharram as well. The 10th day of Muharram is the day of Ashura. This year Ashura will fall on August 9, 2022, in Pakistan.

On this day people search for sehri and iftar timings in Pakistan. Check the table below to know about sehri and Roza timings for Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Karachi, and Other cities.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Islamabad on August 8:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 9th Muharram 8 August 2022 03:52 19:06

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lahore on August 8:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 9th Muharram 8 August 2022 03:54 18:55

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Rawalpindi on August 8:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 9th Muharram 08 August 2022 03:50 7:04

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Karachi on August 8:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 9th Muharram 8 August 2022 04:39 7:14

