The inauguration function of 10-day grand celebrations of Mysuru Dasra will begin shortly at Chamundi Hill. Owing to COVID-19 outbreak, the Karnataka government had issued guidelines restricting the number of attendees for the celebrations including inauguration puja, Jamboo Savaari procession among others. However, people can watch the live streaming of various events online of YouTube. Scroll down to watch the live streaming of celebrations of Mysuru Dasara.

Watch Live Streaming Of Mysuru Dasara Celebrations 2021 Here:

