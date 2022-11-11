Each year India celebrates the birth anniversary of its first education minister, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, as National Education Day. The annual observance is marked to celebrate the work done by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad in the education sector during his tenure as the education minister. 11 November was announced as National Education Day by the Ministry of Human Resource Development in 2008. National Education Day 2022 falls on Friday, 11 November. To recognise the efforts of Abul Kalam Azad, here's our compilation of Happy National Education Day 2022 wishes, Education Day 2022 HD Images, quotes and SMS.

National Education Day 2022 HD Wallpapers

National Education Day 2022 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy National Education Day 2022 Messages

National Education Day 2022 Images With Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

National Education Day Quotes

National Education Day 2022 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Education Day In India Images

National Education Day 2022 Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

National Education Day 2022 Wishes

National Education Day 2022 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

National Education Day 2022: Date, Significance Of The Day That Celebrates Maulana Abul Kalam Azad

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)