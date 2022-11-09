National Education Day is an annual observance focused on celebrating the first education minister of our country — Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. National Education Day 2022 will be observed on November 11 and will be celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm. There are various areas of education in India that still need immense help and boost and the recent pandemic only added to the struggles of the industry. From understanding and adapting to a model which integrates the history that is necessary and futuristic subjects that are crucial in shaping one’s career, various important topics around education are discussed on this day. The contribution of Azad towards shaping India’s education system during the pre-Independence era is also celebrated and acknowledged. As we prepare to celebrate National Education Day 2022, here is everything you need to know about this observance, how to celebrate National Education Day in India, the National Education Day 2022 theme and more. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Birth Anniversary: On National Education Day, Know 9 Interesting Facts About India’s First Education Minister.

When is National Education Day 2022?

As mentioned before, National Education Day 2022 will be celebrated on November 11. This day marks the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad — India’s first Education Minister in the post-Independence era. Maulana Azad made some very crucial contributions to the Indian education system that millions continue to benefit from. The UGC, AICTE, and Secondary School Board were established during his tenure and this is the reason that National Education Day is celebrated on his birth anniversary. The decision to observe National Education Day on November 11 was first suggested by the HRD Ministry in 2008. International Day of Education 2022: Know the Date, Theme, History and Significance of the Day Dedicated to Education.

National Education Day 2022 Theme

Since the celebration of National Education Day gives people in the education sector an opportunity to discuss various challenges and struggles of the industry and come up with different solutions, each year’s celebration is focused on a dedicated theme. This helps people to have uniform conversations and come up with solutions for their struggles. The theme for National Education Day 2022 was confirmed by the Ministry of Human Resource Development to be “Changing Course, Transforming Education.”

The theme of the year captures the main struggle in the field of education in India — understanding and balancing the changing dynamics of what education and schooling offer and making sure that it is in line with what the industry needs. To celebrate National Education Day, people are sure to have various events and discussions. The ministry also organises special seminars and sessions on this day. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy National Education Day 2022!

