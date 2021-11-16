List of Festivals and Events Celebrated on November 14, 2021:

1. Nehru Jayanti

2. Children's Day

3. Prabodhini Ekadashi / Dev Uthani Ekadashi

4. World Diabetes Day

5. National Spicy Guacamole Day

6. Remembrance Sunday

7. Operating Room Nurse Day

8. National Pupusa Day

9. National Pickle Day

10. National American Teddy Bear Day

11. International Fraud Awareness Week

12. Perioperative Nurse Week

13. National Split Pea Soup Week

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)