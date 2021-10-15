List of Festivals and Events Celebrated on October 14, 2021:

1. Durga Puja 2021 Maha Navami

2. Navratri 2021 Siddhidhatri Puja

3. Saraswati Visarjan

4. Shastra Puja

5. Durga Balidan

6. Saraswati Puja in South

7. World Sight Day

8. World Standards Day

9. Dhammachakra Pravartan Din

10. National Dessert Day

