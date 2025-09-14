On Sunday, September 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on Hindi Diwas 2025, emphasising the significance of the language in India’s cultural heritage. Taking to X, he wrote, "Heartfelt greetings to all on Hindi Diwas. Hindi is not merely a medium of communication, but a vibrant heritage of our identity and values. On this occasion, let us all together resolve to enrich Hindi along with all Indian languages and to pass them on to the coming generations with pride. The growing respect for Hindi on the global stage is a matter of pride and inspiration for all of us." Hindi Diwas, observed annually on September 14, marks the day in 1949 when the Constituent Assembly adopted Hindi as one of India’s official languages, highlighting its historical and cultural significance. Hindi Diwas 2025: Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Other Leaders Extend Greetings, Hail Hindi’s Role in Building ‘Viksit’ and Linguistically ‘Atmanirbhar’ India.

PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings on Hindi Diwas 2025

आप सभी को हिंदी दिवस की अनंत शुभकामनाएँ। हिंदी केवल संवाद का माध्यम नहीं, बल्कि हमारी पहचान और संस्कारों की जीवंत धरोहर है। इस अवसर पर आइए, हम सब मिलकर हिंदी सहित सभी भारतीय भाषाओं को समृद्ध बनाने और उन्हें आने वाली पीढ़ियों तक गर्व के साथ पहुँचाने का संकल्प लें। विश्व पटल पर… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 14, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PM Narendra Modi). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)