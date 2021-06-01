June is celebrated as Pride Month as a tribute to all those involved in the Stonewall Riots. Pride Day is celebrated on June 28 as on this same date in the year 1969 demonstrations by members of the LGBTQ+ community were held in response to a police raid. It continued till July 3, 1969. As Pride Month 2021 kicks off globally, netizens got together to celebrate the month with utmost joy and excitement. Twitterati are sharing ‘Happy Pride Month’ quotes, messages, greetings, images and so much more to express themselves.

Happy Pride Month 2021!

happy pride month to them pic.twitter.com/RJ8yADaOUf — boobs (@Iebsianss) June 1, 2021

Too Cute For Words

We’re celebrating love in all of its beautiful forms. Happy #PrideMonth! 🌈 pic.twitter.com/N6b9Cq4TM5 — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) June 1, 2021

Be Proud Of Who You Are

Be proud to be you! :3 Happy pride month! pic.twitter.com/uiJYZ3hIcH — 🌵👾dont_jinxit👾🌵 (@dont_jinxit) June 1, 2021

Love Is In The Air

happy pride month everyone!! dream loves and supports u all ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/TStHCuRvMK — dwt as cats (@DwtAsACat) June 1, 2021

Beautiful

Love, Love and More Love

