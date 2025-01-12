Rajmata Jijau Jayanti is one of the most significant observances in the Indian state of Maharashtra. She was the mother or Matoshree of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Kingdom. Rajmata Jijau Jayanti is celebrated in honour of Rajmata Jijabai’s birth anniversary on January 12. She is also known as Jijau Maa Saheb. As Rajmata Jijau Jayanti 2025 is here, we bring you a collection of Rajmata Jijau Jayanti wishes in Marathi for the people of Maharashtra look forward to paying tribute to the Jijau Maa Saheb. Here is a list of Rajmata Jijau Jayanti 2025 images in Marathi, Rajmata Jijabai Jayanti greetings in Marathi, Rajmata Jijau Jayanti quotes in Marathi, Rajmata Jijau Jayanti HD wallpapers and text messages in Marathi. You may share them with your family and friends as well as keep them as WhatsApp Status or Instagram Story, or even share on X (previously known as Twitter) or as a Facebook post.

Rajmata Jijau Jayanti 2025 Messages and WhatsApp Status in Marathi

Rajmata Jijau Jayanti Wishes in Marathi

Rajmata Jijau Jayanti Wishes in Marathi

Rajmata Jijau Jayanti Wishes in Marathi

Rajmata Jijau Jayanti Wishes in Marathi

Rajmata Jijau Jayanti Wishes in Marathi

