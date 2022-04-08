The Auspicious spring festival of Chaitra Navratri finishes on the ninth day, known as Ram Navami and commemorates Lord Rama's birth on Earth. Ram Navami 2022 will be celebrated on Sunday, 10th April. Shri Ram is known as the seventh Avatar of Lord Vishnu, and for the same reason, the festival is especially observed by Vaishnavite. Devotees of Lord Rama keep fast, perform Puja rituals on Madhyadhna Muhurat, recite Ramayana and seek his blessings by chanting Mantras and prayers. People also draw innovative Rangoli art to attract positive vibes and prosperity on a holy day. Try out the latest Ram Navami 2022 unique Rangoli designs to mark the birth date of the divine-Human Avatar. Ram Navami 2022 Date & Shubh Muhurat: Know Rituals, Puja Vidhi and Significance of Celebrating The Birth Anniversary Of Lord Rama.

Ram Navami 2022 Rangoli Tutorial Video

Ram Navami Special Free Hand Rangoli

Ram Navami 2022 Rangoli Ideas

Unique Ram Navami Rangoli Pattern

Rangoli Drawing For Celebrating Ram Navami

