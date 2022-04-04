Each year on Chaitra Shukla Navami, i.e. on the ninth day of the bright fortnight of the Hindu Lunar month, Chaitra, Ram Navami is celebrated with great zest. The day, commemorates the birth of Lord Ram, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Ram Navami marks the culmination of the spring festival of Vasant Navratri or Chaitra Navratri. This year, the Lord Ramchandra's birth anniversary will be observed on Sunday, 10 April. The mid-point of Madhyahna, which is the middle of the Hindu day, marks when Shri Rama was born, and temples symbolise this moment as the birth moment of Lord Rama. The festival celebrates the descent of Vishnu as the Ram avatar and is a gazetted holiday in several Indian states but may be observed on different days. April 2022 Holiday Calendar With Major Indian Festivals and Events: Chaitra Navratri, Ramadan, Good Friday; Check List of All Important Dates and Bank Holidays for the Month.

Rama Navami Puja Rituals

Ram Navami is mainly celebrated by the Vaishnavite tradition of Hinduism, who consider Vishnu as the sole supreme being leading all other Hindu deities. On Shri Ram Navami's day, devotees worship Lord Ram by following a tradition of sixteen steps known as Shodashopachar Puja. People also narrate Ramayan, recite Ramaraksha Stotra, and prepare sweet dishes like kheer for Prashad. Eight Prahar fasting is suggested during Rama Navami. Which means devotes should observe the fast from sunrise to sunrise. The auspicious time to chant the name of Shree Ram is the Madhyahna moment. Moreover, some people also keep fast till evening, and some ceremonially bathe a small idol of Lord Rama in water. According to drikpanchang, shubh muhurat for Ram Navami is:

Rama Navami Madhyahna Moment - 12:32 PM

Navami Tithi Begins - 01:23 AM on Apr 10, 2022

Navami Tithi Ends - 03:15 AM on Apr 11, 2022

Significance Of Celebrating Ram Navami

The celebration of the festival majorly takes place in the main regions associated with Lord Rama. Like Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh and Ramesvaram in Tamil Nadu. People from the different areas of India visit Ayodhya, the birthplace of the divine being, to celebrate the occasion. After taking a holy dip into the river, Sarayu Devotees visit the Rama temple to participate in birthday celebrations. Rathayatras, the chariot processions, also known as Shobha yatras of Rama, Sita, his brother Lakshmana and Hanuman, are taken out. The Ram Navami festival celebration starts with offering water/jal and seeking blessings in the early morning from Lord Surya. People believe that the descendants of Lord Sun were ancestors of Rama.

