Mathura's iconic Holi celebrations began as devotees celebrated the festival with flowers and colours at Ramanreti Ashram in Uttar Pradesh. A video of devotees playing holi at Ramanreti Ashram has surfaced on social media. People also performed "latthmar" at the ashram. ‘Brij Ki Holi’ 2025: Hindu Seers Seek Ban on Muslims’ Entry During Holi Celebrations in Mathura and Vrindavan.

Ramanreti Ashram Holi 2025

VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh: Grand Holi celebration was held at Ramanreti Ashram in Mathura earlier today. People played Holi with flowers and colours. (Full video available on PTI Videos- https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC) pic.twitter.com/wB6trAp4CH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 3, 2025

