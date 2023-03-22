Muslims are all set to welcome Ramadan 2023 in India and around the world. Ramadan, also spelt as Ramzan, is the ninth month of Islamic calendar. Muslims consider Ramadan as a holy month as during this period the Quran was revealed to Prophet Mohammed 1,400 years ago. A section of Muslims express their happiness on the arrival of Ramadan by sharing "Ramzan Mubarak" wishes, greetings and messages. Some also use "Ramzan Mubarak" Urdu shayari or couplets to greet each other. If you want to share your joy and excitement on the beginning of Ramadan 2023, then you may share these "Ramzan Mubarak" wishes, greetings, and messages in Urdu and Shayari with your loved ones. Wishing you a blessed Ramadan! Ramadan 2023: Which Country Has the Longest and Shortest Ramzan 1444 Fasting Hours in the World?

Kitni Jaldi Ye Arman Guzar Jata Hai, Pyas Lagti Nahi Iftar Guzar Jata Hai, Hum Gunahgaro Ki Magfirat Kar Mere Allah, Ibadat Hoti Nahi or Ramzan Guzar Jata Hai. Ramzan Mubarak!

Kuch Is Qadr Pak Ho Rishta Tere Aur Mere Darmiyan Ka, Jaise Taqreeb-E-Eid Aur Mah-E-Ramzan Ka. Ramzan Mubarak!

Mazhab Ki Deewar Par Insaniyat Ka Lehja Rakha, Is Ramzan Tumhare Liye Humne Bhi Roza Rakha. Ramzan Mubarak!

Chand Ki Pehli Dastak Pe Chand Mubarak Kehty Hain, Sab Se Phle Hum Aap Ko Ramzan Mubarak Kehty Hain. Happy Ramadan!

Be-Zubanon Ko Jub Wo Zaban Deta Hai, Parhne Ko Phir Wo Quraan Deta Hai, Bakhshne Pe Aye Jub Ummat K Gunahon Ko, Tohfe Mai Gunahgaron Ko Ramzan Deta Hai. Ramadan Mubarak!

