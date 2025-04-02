A family outing after Ramzan turned tragic when three people drowned while attempting to rescue a 12-year-old boy who fell into Srinivasa Sagara lake. The incident occurred when Anam, the young boy, accidentally slipped into the water. Seeing him struggle, Imran (41), Bashira (42), and Farhin (45) rushed to save him. However, they were unable to stay afloat and drowned. Local residents and rescue teams managed to save the boy, but the three adults could not be revived. Authorities have sent the bodies for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway. The incident has left the community in mourning, highlighting the dangers of venturing into deep waters without safety measures. Karnataka: Bengaluru Yoga Teacher Kidnapped, Assaulted, and Buried Alive; Escapes by Faking Death in Chikkaballapur.

