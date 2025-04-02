(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
Chikkaballapur: 3 Drown During Ramzan Family Outing in Karnataka While Attempting to Save Young Boy from Lake (Watch Video)
A family outing during Ramzan turned tragic in Chikkaballapur, Karnataka, as three people drowned while trying to rescue a young boy from a lake. The incident was caught on video.
Socially Team Latestly| Apr 02, 2025 08:36 PM IST