Apple CEO Tim Cook has extended Eid al-Fitr greetings to people around the globe. Tim Cook usually shares greetings for major festivals around the world. In his post, he wrote, "Sending everyone celebrating Eid al-Fitr around the world wishes of health and happiness. Eid Mubarak!" Eid al-Fitr is a major festival in the Islamic calendar, which is celebrated with joy and devotion. It marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and is observed through prayers, festive gatherings with family and friends, and more. Eid al-Fitr 2025 Wishes: President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Other Leaders Extend Greetings on Eid.

Sending everyone celebrating Eid al-Fitr around the world wishes of health and happiness. Eid Mubarak! — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 30, 2025

