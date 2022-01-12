India is all set to welcome the first festive season in the New Year 2022 in form of harvest festivals such as Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu and so on. In South India, the four-day festival of Pongal will kick off with Bhogi on January 13. Bhogi or Sankranthi is also a major celebration in the state of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. And the internet is buzzing with enthusiasts searching for home decoration ideas, mostly in form of rangoli. Some of the viral keywords are Sankranthi Muggulu Designs 2022, Sankranthi Muggulu 2022 with dots, Sankranthi Muggulu 2022 without dots, Sankranthi Muggulu designs, Pongal rangoli designs, Pongal muggulu, Bhogi muggulu, Bhogi kolam designs, Bhogi rangoli designs 2022, Bhogi rangoli images and videos. Well, you will find everything here. Pongal 2022 Rangoli Designs: Easy Sankranthi Muggulu Designs and Beautiful Kolam Patterns to Adorn Your House (Watch Videos).

Bhogi Kolam Designs

Sankranthi Muggulu Designs 2022

Pongal Rangoli Designs 2022

Bhogi Rangoli Designs 2022

Bhogi Muggulu Designs

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)