Shab-e-Meraj 2023 in India is being observed today (February 19). Shab-e-Meraj falls on 27th of Islamic month of Rajab. It is believed that on the night of 27th Rajab, Prophet Mohammad was brought from Mecca to what the Quran describes as "the farthest mosque in Jerusalem" where he ascended to heaven. On the occasion of Shab-e-Meraj, a section of Muslims shares Shab-e-Meraj Mubarak wishes and greetings with their loved ones. Some put Shab-e-Meraj HD images on their WhatsApp Status. If you are looking for Shab-e-Meraj wishes, greetings, HD images and WhatsApp status, here are some for you. Shab-e-Miraj 2023: From Date in India to History and Significance, Here's Everything About 'The Night of Ascent'.

Shab-e-Meraj 2023 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Shab-e-Meraj Mubarak!

Shab-e-Miraj Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

May Allah’s Blessings Be With You and Your Family on This Occasion. Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak!

Shab-e-Miraj Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

May All Your Duas Be Accepted and Sins Be Forgiven. Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak!

