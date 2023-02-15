Mumbai, February 15: 'Shab-e-Miraj', ' Lailat Al Miraj' or 'The Night of Ascent' will fall on Sunday, February 19, in India. It is celebrated on the 27th of the Islamic month -- Rajab. This day holds special Islamic significance. It is observed just a few days ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.

Shab-e-Meraj holds historical significance in Islam. According to Islamic scriptures, Prophet Mohammad was given five mandatory prayers this night in the heavens. He also met other prophets and experienced some extraordinary sights.

Shab-e-Miraj History and Significance: Prophet Mohammad's Night Journey

As the first Islamic pilgrimage was situated at Jerusalem's Mount Temple, Prophet Mohammed visited there from Mecca, the current pilgrimage site. Prophet Mohammed covered the distance between the two important sites in Islam. His journey from Mecca to Jerusalem is called 'Isra. Two angels helped him reach there within seconds. He ascended to heaven from "the farthest mosque in Jerusalem'. During the meeting with the lord, Prophet decided upon five daily prayers in Islam. Islamic Calendar 2023: From Ramadan to Eid al-Fitr and Bakrid, List of Muslim Festivals, Events, Holidays and Their Georgian and Hijri Dates.

Shab-e-Miraj 2023 Celebrations:

Although it is an essential date in Islamic history, not much has been explained explicitly in the holy Quran. People have their own beliefs and faith in celebration around it. Some pray the whole night and observe fasts the commencing day, while the other observe a holiday and rejoice in it with sumptuous delicacies. Rajab 2023 Date in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh: When Is Shab-e-Miraj? Here's Everything About 7th Month of Islamic Calendar.

A few Islamic scholars call the celebration of Shab-e-Miraj a 'Bidah,' i.e. innovation in religion. Muslims in the subcontinent countries offer night prayers calling it mandatory. On the contrary, the last days of Ramadan, also known as Lailatul Qadr, are mentioned in the holy Quran, and prayers are also assigned for those ten days.

