Happy Shakambhari Purnima 2023! Also known as Shakambhari Jayanti, this auspicious day for worshipping and celebrating Goddess Shakambhari is celebrated at the end of Shakambhari Navratri, which began on December 30, 2022, with Banada Ashtami. Shakambhari Jayanti 2023 will thus be celebrated at the end of the eight-day Navratri on January 6, 2023. It is observed in the Paush month of the Hindu calendar, and devotees on this day observe a holy bath in rivers like Ganga, Yamuna, Krishna, Godavari and Kaveri and pray to the Sun. It is believed that Mata Shakambhari Devi came to earth for public welfare. As you celebrate Shakambhari Jayanti 2023, here are images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share as wishes, greetings and WhatsApp messages on Shakambhari Purnima. Shakambhari Purnima 2023 Date and Shubh Muhurat: Know Puja Vidhi, Significance and Celebrations Related to the last day of Shakambhari Navratri.

Shakambhari Purnima 2023 HD Wallpapers

Shakambhari Purnima 2023 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

Shakambhari Purnima 2023 Messages

Shakambhari Purnima 2023 Wishes (File Image)

Shakambhari Purnima 2023 Wishes

Shakambhari Purnima 2023 Greetings (File Image)

Shakambhari Purnima 2023 Images

Shakambhari Purnima 2023 Messages (File Image)

Shakambhari Purnima 2023 Greetings

Shakambhari Purnima 2023 Images (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)