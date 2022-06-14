The auspicious observance of Snana Yatra, also spelt as Snana Jatra, is a bathing festival of deities celebrated on the Purnima, the full moon day of the third Hindu month of Jyeshtha. Snana Yatra is the auspicious birthday of Jagannath, and hence it is the most celebrated occasion in Odisha. Snana Yatra 2022 falls on Tuesday, 14th of June. There is a general belief that the devotee washes away all his sins if he gets a vision of the Lord on this day. To celebrate the day, look at the latest pictures and video clips of traditions like Dhadi Pahandi and Dhwaja Bandha ritual from Puri's Shree Jagannatha Temple. Snana Yatra 2022 Wishes & Debasnana Purnima Images: Share HD Wallpapers of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra With Family & Friends.

Snana Yatra 2022 Celebration At Shree Jagannatha Temple

See Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra And Devi Subhadra During Dhadi Pahandi

Some beautiful captures of the "Dhadi Pahandi" of the deities to the "Snana Mandapa". pic.twitter.com/cLBgw9pAST — Shree Jagannatha Temple, Puri (@JagannathaDhaam) June 14, 2022

Dhwaja Bandha ritual At Shree Jagannatha Temple

|| ଜଗନ୍ନାଥଃ ସ୍ୱାମୀ ନୟନପଥଗାମୀ ଭବତୁ ମେ || Dhwaja Bandha ritual at Shree Jagannatha Temple, #Puri. pic.twitter.com/lSI8w7lG9E — Shree Jagannatha Temple, Puri (@JagannathaDhaam) June 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)