Snana Yatra 2022 takes place on June 14, Tuesday. One of the important festivals, Snana Yatra also spelt as Snana Jatra witnesses deities Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra along with Sudarshana and Madanmohana being taken out of the Jagannath Temple in Puri in a glorious procession to Snana Bedi. This auspicious event takes place on Debasnana Purnima. To mark this festival day, here’s a collection of Debasnana Purnima images, Happy Snana Yatra 2022 wishes, Debasnana Purnima 2022 HD wallpapers, Snana Jatra greetings, HD wallpapers of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra. You may share them with your family and friends.

HD Wallpapers of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra

Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra (File Image)

Debasnana Purnima Images and Wallpapers

Debasnana Purnima (File Image)

Debasnana Purnima Images and Wallpapers

Debasnana Purnima (File Image)

Debasnana Purnima Images and Wallpapers

Debasnana Purnima (File Image)

Snana Yatra Wishes and Images

Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra (File Image)

