The auspicious Chariot Festival in Puri, famously known as Jagannath Rath Yatra, has officially begun with the Snana Yatra today, June 11. Also referred to as Snana Purnima or, Snan Yatra, or Debasnana Purnima, the ceremonial bathing of the sibling gods—Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra, takes place at the Jagannath Temple in Puri. The deities are bathed with 108 pots of sacred water drawn from the golden well located within the temple complex. Snana Yatra is the only day in the year when devotees get to see the deities together in full public view on the Snana Mandap. With the Snana Yatra 2025 ritual, the Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra begins. Debasnana Purnima images, videos, pictures and clips live from the Jagannath Temple have taken over the internet with devotees witnessing the auspicious bathing ritual. Snana Yatra 2025 Live Streaming Online & Telecast From Jagannath Temple Puri.
Snana Yatra at Puri's Jagannath Temple
ଆଜି ମହାପ୍ରଭୁଙ୍କ ପବିତ୍ର ଦେବସ୍ନାନ ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣିମା । ପ୍ରଭୁ ଶ୍ରୀ ବଳଭଦ୍ର ଧାଡ଼ି ପହଣ୍ଡିରେ ସ୍ନାନମଣ୍ଡପକୁ ବିଜେ କରୁଥିବାର ସୁନ୍ଦର ଦୃଶ୍ୟ। ୧୦୮ ଗରା ସୁବାସିତ ଜଳରେ ସ୍ନାନ କରିବେ ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ ।#SnanaYatra2025 #LordJagannath #Puri #OTV #SnanaJatra pic.twitter.com/lT68pk2RzV
— ଓଟିଭି (@otvkhabar) June 11, 2025
The Grand Bathing Ritual of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra
#Puri | Lord Balabhadra, Lord Jagannath & Devi Subhadra placed on Snana Mandap for the grand bathing rituals on the occasion of Snana Purnima#SnanaPurnima #SnanaYatra #SnanaYatra2025 #SnanaPurnimaWithOTV #RathYatra2025 #Odisha pic.twitter.com/W8mzPbmM3l
— OTV (@otvnews) June 11, 2025
The Ceremonial Bathing of the Sibling Gods
#ସ୍ନାନବେଦୀରେ_ଚତୁର୍ଦ୍ଧା_ମୂର୍ତ୍ତି
ଆଜି ମହାପ୍ରଭୁଙ୍କ ପବିତ୍ର ଦେବସ୍ନାନ ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣିମା । ସ୍ନାନବେଦୀରେ ବିଜେ ହେଲେ ଚତୁର୍ଦ୍ଧା ମୂର୍ତ୍ତି । ୧୦୮ ଗରା ସୁବାସିତ ଜଳରେ ସ୍ନାନ କରିବେ ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ । ଦିବ୍ୟ ସ୍ନାନ ଦର୍ଶନ ପାଇଁ ଶ୍ରୀକ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ଭକ୍ତଙ୍କ ଭିଡ଼ ।#SnanaYatra2025 #LordJagannath #Puri #OTV #SnanaJatra pic.twitter.com/aNSf4EDBbI
— ଓଟିଭି (@otvkhabar) June 11, 2025
Jagannath Snan Yatra
ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ ଶ୍ରୀଜଗନ୍ନାଥ ଧାଡ଼ି ପହଣ୍ଡିରେ ସ୍ନାନ ମଣ୍ଡପକୁ ବିଜେ କରୁଥିବାର ଦିବ୍ୟ ଦୃଶ୍ୟ।#SnanaPurnima2025 #RathaJatra2025 #RathaYatra2025 #ShreeJagannathaDhaam #SnanaYatra2025 #DebasnanaPurnima #LordJagannath #PuriLive #JagannathTemple pic.twitter.com/cheDeYXRbA
— Sakala News (@SakalaNews) June 11, 2025
Live Footage From Puri's Jagannath Temple
#ସ୍ନାନବେଦୀରେ_ମହାପ୍ରଭୁଙ୍କ_ଦିବ୍ୟ_ମଙ୍ଗଳ_ଆଳତି
ପବିତ୍ର ସ୍ନାନପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣିମାରେ ସ୍ନାନବେଦୀରେ ଚାଲିଛି ମଙ୍ଗଳ ଆଳତି। ଲକ୍ଷ ଲକ୍ଷ ଭକ୍ତ କଲେ ସଂଦର୍ଶନ...ପଡ଼ିଲା ହୁଳହୁଳି ହରିବୋଲ କମ୍ପିଲା ବଡ଼ଦାଣ୍ଡ...#SnanaYatra2025 #LordJagannath #Puri #OTV #SnanaJatra pic.twitter.com/j2nqCu6xbz
— ଓଟିଭି (@otvkhabar) June 11, 2025
Pahandi of Mahaprabhu Jagannath
#WATCH: The much-awaited Pahandi of Mahaprabhu Jagannath begins at Shree Jagannath Temple in #Puri on #DebasnanaPurnima. Amid deafening chants of 'Jai Jagannath', the Lord is brought out in a majestic procession.#SnanaPurnima #SnanaYatra #SnanaYatra2025 #SnanaPurnimaWithOTV… pic.twitter.com/kBV3AXoFei
— OTV (@otvnews) June 11, 2025
Debasnana Purnima
ସ୍ନାନମଣ୍ଡପରେ ଚତୁର୍ଦ୍ଧାମୁରତି 🙏#ଜୟଜଗନ୍ନାଥ #SnanaYatra2025 pic.twitter.com/f2D6gdGpiL
— ଭୋଟ୍ ପାଇଁ ବାୟା (@votepainbaya) June 11, 2025
Pictures of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra
ସ୍ନାନମଣ୍ଡପରୁ ଦର୍ଶନ ଦେଉଛନ୍ତି ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ ଶ୍ରୀଜଗନ୍ନାଥ,ବଳଭଦ୍ର ଓ ଦେବୀ ସୁଭଦ୍ରା।#SnanaPurnima2025 #RathaJatra2025 #RathaYatra2025 #ShreeJagannathaDhaam। #SnanaYatra2025 #DebasnanaPurnima #LordJagannath #PuriLive #JagannathTemple pic.twitter.com/szqKlnlJHF
— Sakala News (@SakalaNews) June 11, 2025
Devotees at Puri Jagannath Temple
#WATCH | Odisha: Thousands throng Puri to witness Lord Jagannath and Silblings Bathing Rituals.#Puri #SnanaPurnima2025 #SnanaYatra2025 pic.twitter.com/6BTI3mLYMD
— Kalinga TV (@Kalingatv) June 11, 2025
Lord Jagannath Snana Yatra
ଆଜି ମହାପ୍ରଭୁଙ୍କ ପବିତ୍ର ଦେବସ୍ନାନ ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣିମା । ଦେବୀ ସଭୁଦ୍ରା ଧାଡ଼ି ପହଣ୍ଡିରେ ସ୍ନାନ ମଣ୍ଡପକୁ ବିଜେ କରୁଥିବାର ମନୋଲଭା ଦୃଶ୍ୟ। ସ୍ନାନ ବେଦୀକୁ ବିଜେ କଲେ ଦେବୀ ସୁଭଦ୍ରା ।#SnanaYatra2025 #LordJagannath #Puri #OTV #SnanaJatra pic.twitter.com/16a1b1Zo4m
— ଓଟିଭି (@otvkhabar) June 11, 2025
