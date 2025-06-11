Snana Yatra, also known as Debasnana Purnima, is one of the most holy festivals in the Hindu calendar. It is celebrated on the full moon day of Jyeshtha month, which usually falls in June or July, marking the sacred bathing of Lord Jagannath, his brother Lord Balabhadra and sister Devi Subhadra, along with the divine Sudarshana Chakra. Snana Yatra 2025 is on June 11. The festival is the first occasion in the year when the deities of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra Darshan are brought out from the Jagannath Temple in Puri and taken in a procession to the Snana Bedi. They are ceremonially bathed and decorated for a public audience with the devotees. For those who won’t be able to witness the grand event at Puri, Snana Yatra 2025 will be live streamed on various channels, available on YouTube. You can watch the Snan Yatra 2025 telecast live from Jagannath Temple, Puri, to get the live darshan of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra to celebrate Odisha’s festival Debasnana Purnima.

