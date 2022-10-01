Maha Sashti marks the beginning of Durga Puja festival in West Bengal and other eastern states of the country. Durga Puja falls on the sixth day of Sharad Navratri which is celebrated with absolute delight and cheer in western India. Maha Sashti 2022 falls on October 1, Saturday. As you look forward to welcoming Maa Durga on Shashti Tithi, make your friends and family feel special by sending them beautiful wishes and greetings. Below, get Subho Maha Sasthi 2022 images and HD wallpapers for free download online. Share Durga Puja wishes, WhatsApp messages & Happy Maha Sashti quotes to your relatives. Subho Sasthi 2022 Wishes & Durga Puja Greetings: Share Maa Durga Images, WhatsApp Messages, Festive Quotes & HD Wallpapers With Family and Friends.

Subho Maha Sasthi 2022 Images and HD Wallpapers

Maha Sashti 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May All Sufferings and Agonies End With the Arrival of Maa Durga, Who Epitomises Shakti. Here’s Wishing You Subho Maha Sasthi.

Maha Sashti 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shubho Shashti. A Very Happy Durga Pujo to You and Your Family Members.

Maha Shashti Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Divine Festival of Durga Pujo Transforms the Ordinary Into the Extraordinary, Darkness Into Glow and Agony Into Ecstasy. Shubho Shashti 2022.

Subho Maha Shashti Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Maa Durga Bless You With Good Health, Prosperity, Joy and Long Life. Shubho Maha Shashti.

Maha Shashti 2022 Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Maha Sasthi. Enjoy Durga Puja With Utmost Devotion and Faith!

Shubho Maha Shashti 2022! Share Wishes and Messages on the First Day of Durga Puja Celebrations

