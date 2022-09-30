Subho Sashti marks the first day of Durga Puja celebrations and is a significant observance for those hailing from Bengal. Subho Sashti 2022 will be celebrated on October 1. Durga Puja is an annual celebration that is believed to be the most important festival for people from Bengal. Also known as Pujo, this grand celebration that brings together the community begins on Subho Shashti or Maha Sashti. People often share Subho Sasthi 2022 wishes and messages, Happy Subho Sasthi greetings, Maha Sashti 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Subho Sashti 2022 Facebook Status pictures with family and friends to celebrate this day. Send Maa Durga Images, WhatsApp messages, festive quotes & HD wallpapers with family and friends.

On the day of Subho Sashti, devotees welcome Goddess Durga with pomp and valour into the pandals by conducting the Sthapna Puja. The face of Goddess Durga's idol is revealed to devotees on this day. Several rituals are performed while the 'dhakis' keep the mood and spirit of the puja alive by playing the 'dhak'—a kind of drum associated with the puja and Bengali culture.

As we prepare to celebrate Maha Sashti 2022, people are sure to put on their most pompous festive spirit. Sharing Subho Sashti 2022 wishes and messages, Happy Subho Sashti greetings, Maha Sashti 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Subho Sashti 2022 Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends to celebrate this day is also a common practice on this day.

As per legends, Durga Puja is celebrated to honour the victory of Goddess Durga in a battle against the shape-shifting demon (asura) - Mahishasura. And Subho Shashti is the first day of this observance. The final day of Pujo marks this remarkable feat, after which Goddess Durga prepares to head back to Mount Kailash. We hope that this Subho Shashti brings all the peace, love and happiness to you and your family. Happy Subho Shashti 2022!

