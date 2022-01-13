Pongal is celebrated in parts of Tamil Nadu on January 14 every year to thank God for helping to get a bounteous harvesting season. On this day, people prepare traditional dishes with rice and milk and conduct special prayers and processions to celebrate the big day. As you celebrate Pongal this year, we've arranged some Pongal 2022 Wishes & Greetings that you can forward to your friends and family on this day. Scroll down to get special Images, WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Wallpapers & SMS for Bhogi Pongal. Thai Pongal 2022 Wishes: Iniya Pongal Valthukkal Images, WhatsApp Messages, HD Wallpapers With Pongalo Pongal Greetings, WhatsApp Texts And Quotes For The Four-Day Harvest Festival.

Pongal 2022 Wishes & Greetings

Pongal Wishes (File Image)

Pongal 2022 Wish Reads: Wishing That This Festival Brings Good Luck and Prosperity and Hoping That It Is Joyous, and Fills Your Days Ahead With Happiness. Have a Wonderful Pongal

Pongal 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Pongal 2022 Greeting Reads: May the Sweetness of Jaggery, Milk, and These Dry Fruits Bring the Sweetest Wishes to You and Your Family. Happy Pongal

Pongal Images and Wallpapers (File Image)

Pongal Image and Wallpaper Reads: On This Festive Season, May Every Colour of Love Fill Your Home and Heart With Lots of Happiness. Happy Pongal

Pongal 2022 WhatsApp Message (File Image)

Pongal 2022 WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Day of the Year Do Not Forget To Celebrate the Gifts of Life. Show Your Gratitude to the Almighty for Every Blessing You Have in Your Life. Happy Pongal

Pongal Quotes & SMS (File Image)

Pongal Quotes & SMS Reads: May This Harvest Festival Diminish All Your Worries and Fears From Your Life and Fill Your Heart With Calm and Healthy Thoughts. Happy Pongal

