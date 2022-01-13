Thai Pongal is celebrated on January 14th every year. In Tamil Nadu, different regions commemorate a distinct set of Pongal rituals with grandeur and immense dedication on the four days of this festival. Thai Pongal which is the second day of the four days festivity is also celebrated as Makar Sankranti. Pongal 2022 Food Recipes: From Sakkarai to Arachuvitta Sambar, 5 Appetizing South Indian Delicacies That Will Add a Burst of Flavours to The Harvest Festival (Watch Videos).

The most important part of the Pongal festival is cooking the Pongal dish which is a sweet cuisine known as Sakkarai or just sweet Pongal. Thai Pongal is celebrated by boiling freshly harvested rice with fresh milk and jaggery or gur in a new clay pot. And as part of the ritual, people let the mixture of rice and jaggery overflow from the clay pot which signifies material abundance and prosperity in the family.

Throughout the celebration, people put beauteous Kolam and Muggulu rangoli designs at the entrance gates to welcome Goddess Laxmi for showering blessings. The elders also look over newly married couples to initiate matrimonial functions on these specific pious days. Apart from all the customary traditions, people share festive wishes and exchange gifts to renew social bonds of solidarity. Check out our collection of iniya pongal valthukka images, and Happy Thai Pongal 2022 quotes for the festive day.

Thai Pongal 2022 Wishes

Thai Pongal Greetings (File Image)

Thai Pongal WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Auspicious Day Bring In Good Luck to Your Home and May Success Touch Your Feet. Happy Pongal

Joyous Thai Pongal 2022 Greetings

Thai Pongal Texts (File Image)

Happy Pongal Wish Reads: Let Us Meet, Greet and Eat Together With This Auspicious Decoration and Beautiful Kolams. Wish You a Very Happy Pongal

Best Thai Pongal HD Image For Facebook And Instagram

Thai Pongal HD Images (File Image)

Social Media Thai Pongal 2022 Wish Reads: Wear the Most Beautiful Kanjeevaram Sari From Your Closet and Celebrate This Festival of Happiness With Love and Joy. Happy Pongal

Download Thai Pongal 2022 Quotes For FREE!

Thai Pongal 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Unique Thai Pongal 2022 Quote Reads: Sending You out the Most Fortunate Warm Wishes on the Happy Occasion of Pongal, Have Lots of Fun and Enjoy Your Every Moment. Happy Pongal

Thai Pongal Facebook Status With Text

Thai Pongal 2022 WhatsApp Texts (File Image)

Free Facebook Status For Thai Pongal Reads Pongal Is Here, an Occasion That Will Mark Joy and Happiness. So Let’s Celebrate This Season With Full Enthusiasm & Energy. Happy Pongal

Thai Pongal is dedicated to paying honour to the Hindu Sun God Surya. According to tradition, the festival marks the end of the winter solstice, and the start of the sun's six-month-long journey northwards when the sun enters the Capricorn. Pongal 2022 Full Calendar With Dates of Bhogi, Thai Pongal, Mattu Pongal and Kaanum Pongal, Know Everything About This Four-Day Festival of Tamil Nadu.

