To all the loving, caring and supportive boyfriends, your day is almost here. Yes, Boyfriend’s Day 2021 is knocking at the doors and we just cannot wait to celebrate it with our one true love. Boyfriend’s Day or National Boyfriend Day is a special fun day dedicated to loving romantic partners who go out of their way to make sure their girlfriends are in a happy space. It is no easy feat. So, here’s to all those handsome guys who are beautiful inside out, a very Happy Boyfriend’s Day 2021. Not just that, we also bring you, girls, a vast collection of most romantic Boyfriend’s Day messages, Happy Boyfriend’s Day greetings, National Boyfriend Day GIFs, Boyfriend’s Day 2021 images, quotes and HD wallpapers. When Is Boyfriend’s Day 2021? Know Date and Significance of National Boyfriend Day Celebrated To Show Much Love to Loving Boyfriends.

1. I Haven’t Fallen for You. I Have Risen in Love With You. Together We Rise. Happy Boyfriend's Day!

2. Being With You Is the Most Special Feeling. The One I Cherish the Most. Be Mine. Happy Boyfriend Day!

3. Happy Boyfriend Day to My Prince Charming. Thanks for Making My Dream Come True.

4. Thank You for Making Me Smile on My Bad Days. I Love You So Much.

Boyfriend's Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

5. You Are Not the Man of My Dream, but Better Than My Dream. Happy Boyfriend Day!

6. Since We Met, Life Has Been Full of Joy, and I’m Grateful To Have You! Happy Boyfriend Day, Darling.

7. Life Is Super Fun With You. Cheers to Our Madness and Our Love. Happy Boyfriend Day!

8. You Put a Twinkle in My Eye, Butterflies in My Stomach, and You Bring Love Into My Heart.

9. Whenever I See You, I Know I Belong to the Right Person in This World. And I Know This Right Person Will Never Let My Heart Bleed Ever.

10. I Love That We Can Be Silly Together. I Love It That You Treat Me So Well. I Love Spending Time With You. I Love You, Babe!

Happy Boyfriend's Day (File Image)

11. On the Special Occasion of Boyfriend’s Day, I Am Sending Lots of Love and Hugs to the One Who Rules My Heart and Also My Life.

12. My Heart-Beats Want Only You, Because of You There Is Peace, With You There Is Love. I Love You, My Man. Always Be With Me and Hold Me on Your Arm. Happy Boyfriend’s Day!

13. Every Time I Try To Keep My Heart Away From You, It Revolts and Escapes. My Heart Finds You and Wants To Be Locked Up in You Forever!

14. No One Ever Made Me Feel Like You Did. You Are the Best Thing That Has Ever Happened to Me. A Lot of Love for You.

15. Sweetheart, Nothing Makes Me Happier in This World Like Your Silly Smile! Happy Boyfriend Day.

Happy Boyfriend's Day (File Image)

16. Thank You for Loving Me Unconditionally. I Promise To Love, Support and Take Care of You Until the Last Days of My Life. Happy Boyfriend’s Day.

17. You’re My Dream That Came True. I’m Not Good at Romantic Stuff but All I Can Say Is, I Love You. Your Smile Melts My Heart and Makes My Problems Disappear. Happy October 3.

18. You Are the Most Beautiful Blessing in My Life. Life Seems Amazing Because of You. Happy National Boyfriend Day, My Man. I Love You.

19. You Have Filled My Life With Boundless Joy and Happiness. Nothing Makes Me Happier Than Saying “You’re Mine.” Happy Boyfriend’s Day to the Ruler of My Heart.

20. We May Fight, but We Make the Best Couple Together, Trust Me. On This Special Day, I Promise To Be Yours Always. Thanks for Making Me the Happiest Person. Happy Boyfriend’s Day.

Happy Boyfriend's Day (File Image)

21. Thanks for Killing My Stress After Giving Me Some. Love You So Much, Best Boyfriend.

22. Today Is National Boyfriend Day, the Day When I Can Make You Feel Special. On This Day, I Just Want To Tell You That I Want To Spend All My Life With You Because You Are My Soul Mate in Every Sense.

23. Love How You Make Me Skip a Heartbeat and Go Weak on My Knees. Happy Boyfriend Day, My Guy.

24. Thanks for Always Having My Back and Making Life Easier. Love You to the Moon and Back. Happy Boyfriend Day.

25. Since I Met You, I Haven’t Spent a Single Moment Without Thinking of You. You Are in My Thoughts, in My Heart, and in My Mind Always. Happy Boyfriend Day.

Boyfriend's Day 2021 (File Image)

26. Meeting You Was a Sheer Coincidence but Having You in My Life As Love of My Life Is a Blessing…. Wishing You All the Happiness and Smiles on Boyfriend Day.

27. It’s Not Just My Eyes That Want To See You. It’s My Mind That Never Stops Thinking of You and My Heart That Always Wants To Belong With You!

28. Happy Boyfriend’s Day to the Love of My Life, My Sunshine, My Happiness. I Love You.

29. It’s Been Said That You Only Truly Fall in Love Once, But I Don’t Believe It. Every Time I See You, I Fall in Love All Over Again! Happy Boyfriend’s Day

And Finally, A Lovely Taylor Swift Song For Your Lover

