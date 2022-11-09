So-called the 'Land of Gods', Uttarakhand is known for its stunning snow-capped mountains, glaciers, holy pilgrimage sites, rivers, thick forests and other natural wonders. The north Indian region celebrates its formation day on 9th November annually as Uttarakhand Sthapna Diwas. The regional holiday commemorates the establishment of the 27th state of India, Uttarakhand, which was formed after the splitting of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. The northern land was formerly known as Uttaranchal. To mark Uttarkhand Foundation Day 2022, netizens shared Uttarakhand Sthapna Diwas 2022 greetings, Happy Uttarakhand Day 2022 quotes, photos and wishes on Twitter. Uttarakhand Day 2022 Dishes: From Arsa to Chainsoo, 5 Authentic Recipes From Garhwali Cuisine To Enjoy on Uttarakhand Sthapna Diwas.

Happy 22th Birthday to all Uttrakhandi's. Uttarakhand the land of God. #uttarakhandfoundationday pic.twitter.com/CYeMjZHY8p — Vineet Negi (@negivineet5) November 8, 2022

उत्तराखण्ड दिवस के शुभ अवसर पर पावन और सुंदर देवभूमि उत्तराखण्ड के सभी बहनों भाइयों को ढेरों बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएँ। Greetings to the people of the beautiful & divine Devbhoomi on the occasion of #Uttarakhand Foundation Day! pic.twitter.com/veB1xwrSU5 — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) November 9, 2022

