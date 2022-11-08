Every year, Uttarakhand Day or Uttarakhand Divas is observed across the state on November 9. This year, the state will celebrate its 22nd annual State Foundation Day. Uttarakhand became the 27th Indian state on November 9, 2000. To mark the special occasion, you can indulge in some authentic, lip-smacking Garhwali and Kumaoni cuisines to delight your taste buds! What makes these Garhwali dishes so unique is their traditional style of cooking. Magical aromas with a touch of simple yet mind-blowing ingredients are the key to authentic Uttarakhand cuisine. Uttarakhand Sthapna Diwas 2022 Date: Know the History & Significance of Uttarakhand Divas That Marks the State Foundation Day.

Some finger-licking Garhwali dishes that one can savour while feating during Uttarakhand Diwas 2022 celebrations can be Arsa, Gulgula, Jhangore ki kheer, Phanu, Kafuli, Thechwani, Urad Dal Ke Pakore, Chainsoo, Jholi, Gahat ke Paranthe, among others. Add these food items to your menu and make the special occasion a joyous one with a sumptuous meal!

Arsa

Arsa is the most famous dessert of the hill state. Festivities are incomplete without the preparation of Arsa in any household. This dish is similar to Gulgula, but rice flour is used instead of wheat flour and is made with mustard oil.

Jhangore Ki Kheer

This mouth-watering delicacy is a sweet pudding made with millet, cream, and a lot of nuts. The flavour comes from the local millet along with the traditional way of cooking. The rich and thick texture of the kheer along with the goodness of milk will leave you asking for more!

Kafuli

This traditional Pahadi dish, famous for its nutritional value, is made of spinach and fenugreek leaves. The taste of this thick curry will linger in your mouth long after you have enjoyed it. This dish is prepared in an iron 'kadhai' and is served with hot steaming rice. Kafuli is popularly known as the State Food of Uttarakhand and is best enjoyed during the winter season.

Gulgula

This dish is one of the popular dishes of Uttarakhand. Gulgula is a sweet local snack or dessert made of jaggery and wheat flour. It is a very common dish that is found across the state.

Chainsoo

This is a very popular mouth-watering Garhwali dish that is made with a traditional touch by the people of the Garhwal region. The thick curry is made by roasting Urad or Kali Dal and making a paste, which is then cooked in an iron pot. This protein-rich dish is loved for its earthy flavour and the strong taste of mixed spices.

