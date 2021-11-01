Vasubaras Chya Hardik Shubhechha! The Indian states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh kick off Diwali festivities by observing Govatsa Dwadashi. It is known as Vasu Baras in Maharashtra, Vagh Baras in Gujarat, and Sripada Vallabha Aradhana Utsav of Sripada Sri Vallabha at Pithapuram Datta Mahasamsthan in Andhra Pradesh. On the occasion of Vasu Baras 2021, we bring a remarkable collection of Vasu Baras 2021 messages in Marathi, Happy Govatsa Dwadashi 2021 WhatsApp status video, Vasu Baras greetings, Govatsa Dwadashi images and wallpapers.

Vasu Baras 2021 Messages in Marathi

Vasu Baras Messages in Marathi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aaj Vasu Baras, Diwalicha Pahila Divas, Hi Diwali Tumhala Ani Tumachya Kutumbiyana Sukhachi, Samruddhichi Ani Bharabharatichi Javo. Vasu Barasachya Khup Khup Shubhechha.

Vasu Baras Messages in Marathi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Gaay Ani Vasarachi Angi Asleli Udaarta, Prasannta, Shantata Ani Samruddhi Apnas Labho! Vasu Baras Chya Khup Shubhechha.

Vasu Baras Messages in Marathi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Govatsaa Dwadashi Chya Tumchya Parivaras Khup Shubhechha

Vasu Baras Messages in Marathi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Bharatiyaa Sanskrrtita Nisargace Pujana Vegavegalya Saṇancya Rupane Kele Jate. Hyata Pasu, Paksi Vrrksa Yanna Mothe Mahatva Aahe.

Vasu Baras Messages in Marathi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Gaaya Ani Vasaracya Angi Asanari Udarata, Prasannata, Santata Ani Samridhi Apanasa Labho Vasubarasa Ani Divalicya Sarvanna Hardika Subheccha…!

Govatsa Dwadashi 2021 WhatsApp Status Video and Greetings

