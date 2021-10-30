On the first day of Diwali in the Indian states of Maharashtra and Gujarat, Govatsa Dwadashi will be celebrated on Monday. Govatsa Dwadashi 2021 date is November 1. The auspicious Hindu festival dedicated to worshipping cows and calves is also known as Vasu Baras, Vagh Baras, or Guru Dwadashi. Dwadashi Tithi will begin at 07:51 on November 1, 2021, and Dwadashi Tithi will end at 06:01 on November 2, 2021. Shubh muhurat or auspicious timings to celebrate Govatsa Dwadashi Puja will fall during this period. Pradoshkala Govatsa Dwadashi Muhurat - 16:38 to 19:31. You can learn more about this beautiful Hindu festival below. Govatsa Dwadashi 2021 Wishes & Vasu Baras Greetings: Celebrate First Day of Diwali With WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, SMS in Hindi and Quotes.

Govatsa Dwadashi 2021 Date, Significance and Shubh Muhurat

