Vasu Baras or Govatsa Dwadashi is widely celebrated as the first day of Diwali or Deepavali in the Indian states of Maharashtra and Gujarat. This year, Govatsa Dwadashi 2021 will fall on November 1 (Monday), while Badi Diwali takes place on November 4 (Thursday), the day when Lakshmi Pujan is performed. On Vasu Baras or Govatsa Dwadashi, people worship Kamdhenu, the bovine-goddess or Gou Mata and seek her divine blessings. To make this day more special, here’s a collection of Happy Govatsa Dwadashi 2021 wishes, Happy Vasu Baras images, Govatsa Dwadashi greetings, Govatsa Dwadashi SMS in Hindi, Vasu Baras messages in Gujarati and Marathi, and more.

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish That Your Day Be Filled With Fun and Joy. Wishing You and Your Family Happy Govatsa Dwadashi

WhatsApp Message Reads: Gau Paali Tab Hi Bane, Kanha Ji Gopal, Doodh Dahi Se Ve Karein, Sabko Malamaal. Vasu Bara Ski Hardik Badhai.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Almighty Bless You All With the Best of Health, Wealth and Prosperity. Happy Govatsa Dwadashi!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jab Bhi Ho Antim Samay, Kariye Gaaye Daan; Humko Ye Samjha Rahe, Apne Ved-Puran. Vasu Baras Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Beautiful Festival Brighten Our Homes and Bring All of Us Joy and Contentment. Happy Govatsa Dwadashi 2021!

Watch Video: Govatsa Dwadashi Ki Katha

Watch Video: Special Vasu Baras Rangoli Designs for Govatsa Dwadashi

