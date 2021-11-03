Kali Puja 2021 will be celebrated on Thursday, November 4. Maa Kali is worshiped on the night of Diwali. Kali Puja, Also known as Shyama Puja or Mahanisha Puja, is celebrated as it is believed that if Maa Kali is worshupped with dedication then any desire of the devotee will be fulfilled. Here's everything you need to know about the Date, Amavasya time and the significance of Shyama Puja Celebrated during the night of Deepavali. This day is also called Kali Chaudas.

