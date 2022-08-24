World Gujarati Language Day 2022 will be observed on August 24, Wednesday, to celebrate the language, culture and birthday of well-known Gujarati poet Narmadashankar Labhshankar Dave. Gujarati Bhasha Diwas is celebrated separately from Gujarat Day, which celebrates the state's founding. People mark the Gujarati language day by organising literary events, speech competitions and workshops. Primarily, the date commemorates the birth anniversary of poet Narmad, who has been considered the father of the modern Gujarati language. To greet your loved ones on the occasion, we have curated Happy Gujarati Bhasha Diwas messages, wishes, HD images and texts. World Gujarati Language Day 2022 Date & Significance: Know All About the Day Celebrating The Birth Anniversary of Gujarati Poet Narmad.

