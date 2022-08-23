The Gujarati language is more than one thousand years old and is an Indo-Aryan language native to the Indian state of Gujarat. The language is also predominately spoken by Gujarati immigrants living in Pakistan, Europe and Southeast Africa, and is the fourth most commonly articulated tongue in the UK's capital London. Every year, the dialect is celebrated in August as Gujarati Language Day or Vishwa Gujarati Diwas. The occasion commemorates the birth anniversary of the Indian Gujarati poet Narmad. This article will get you through the date, significance, celebration ideas, history and importance of World Gujarati Language Day 2022. This Indian Language is Fastest Growing Language in US! Is it Gujarati or Telugu?

World Gujarati Language Day 2022 Date & Celebration Ideas

Unlike Gujarat Day, which is observed on May 1 every year to commemorate the foundation of the state, Vishwa Gujarati Diwas celebrates the language that the Gujarati people primarily speak. The Gregorian Calendar date for World Gujarati Language Day 2022 is on August 24, Wednesday. People celebrate the event in distinct academic institutions and organisations by organising special literary and cultural programmes like poem recitation and speech contests to understand the beauty of the tongue.

World Gujarati Language Day Significance

Gujarati Language Day is particularly marked to celebrate the birthday of prominent Gujarati poet Narmadashankar Lalshankar Dave, better known as Narmad, who has been regarded as the father of the modern Gujarati language. Narmad was a playwright, essayist, speaker, lexicographer and reformer under the British Raj whose poem "Jai Jai Garavi Gujarat" is now the state anthem of the Indian state. People pay tribute to the poet who contributed significantly to the speech by also making a new Gujarati dictionary amid extreme tribulations. The dictionary contains words of all dialects with their diverse usages. Since then, looking at the historic Narmad philosophy, Vishwa Gujarati Diwas is observed annually to dedicate a day to the language and to the Gujarati culture.

