Nature lovers and environmentalists across the globe celebrate World Wildlife Day on March 3. The occasion is observed by raising awareness about the critically endangered species of flora and fauna. The aim is to promote sustainable ways of human survival which don't destroy the natural habitat of wildlife species and thenceforth the ecosystem. This year's, theme for the day is set as 'Recovering key species for ecosystem restoration.' Check out our compilation of quotes on biodiversity and wildlife by conservationists, messages, and HD wallpapers of different animals and plants. World Wildlife Day 2022: Date, Theme, History And Significance of The Day That Celebrates Diversity of Life on The Planet.

The Continued Existence of Wildlife and Wilderness Is Important to the Quality of Life of Humans. – Jim Fowler

Wilderness Without Wildlife Is Just Scenery. -Lois Crisler

Wildlife Is Something Which Man Cannot Construct. Once It Is Gone, It Is Gone Forever. – Joy Adamson

The Real Wealth of the Nation Lies in the Resources of the Earth – Soil, Water, Forests, Minerals, and Wildlife." – Rachel Carson

We Can Breed Endangered Species in Captivity but With Nowhere Wild To Release Them Their Days Are Probably Numbered. -Steve Irwin

Each Species Is a Masterpiece, a Creation Assembled With Extreme Care and Genius." – E.O. Wilson

