On July 11 of every year, Americans commemorate National Mojito Day. The beverage is made of white rum, sugar, lime juice, sparkling water, and mint. National Mojito Day is perfect for appreciating Mojito's cultural significance and savouring its mouthwatering flavour. The best way to celebrate National Mojito Day is to mix up and prepare a delicious mojito and host a party. Here are some of the most delicious mojito recipes for you to try on this day. From Virgin Guava Martini to Green Rose Mocktail; 5 Refreshing Non-Alcoholic Recipes for All.

Virgin Mojito Recipe:

Mango Mojito Recipe:

Hibiscus Mojito Recipe:

Strawberry Mojito Recipe:

Blackberry Mojito Recipe:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)