National Mocktail Week is celebrated every year during the second week of January. It is observed from January 8 to January 14 by trying different varieties and flavours of a mocktail. National Mocktail Week is a week to celebrate all the people who enjoy non-alcoholic drinks. This week gives them an opportunity to try and experiment with different flavours to create a delicious and thirst-quenching mocktail. This week celebrates the favourite alcohol alternative and recognises a growing number of Americans who choose non-alcoholic drinks over traditional options. As you celebrate National Mocktail Week 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled five delicious recipes of mocktails that you can try and enjoy the week with your friends and family. From Cucumber Mint Mojito to Rose Thandai, Refreshing Non-Alcoholic Coolers To Offer Your Guests.

1. Virgin Guava Martini

Almost everyone loves Martini. Virgin Guava Martini is a fusion of guava and chilli that will make your taste buds love the new flavour and experience a unique mocktail.

2. Strawberry Mojito

Mojitos are one of the most common mocktails. Strawberry Mojito is one of the world’s most popular drinks, which is refreshing and enjoyed mostly during the summer days.

3. Orange Mojito

Orange mojito is one of the best mocktails with a tangy flavour. This is one of the favourite drinks for those who do not take alcohol.

4. Mango Mojito

Mango mojito is one of the best non-alcoholic virgin mojito recipes to try. To make this delicious drink, you only need mangoes, lemon, and mint leaves.

5. Green Rose Mocktail

This is one of the unique mocktails you can try to celebrate National Mocktail Week 2023. It is a treat for the taste buds and a delight for your eyes.

There is no written record of who and when created mocktails, but whosoever did so surely did one of the best things for all those who don't drink alcohol. Wishing everyone a Happy National Mocktail Week 2023!

