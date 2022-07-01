International Chicken Wings Day is celebrated every year on July 1 around the world. This day recognises all types of chicken wings of all types, flavours and sizes. Americans have been celebrating a day dedicated to chicken wings for four decades. International Chicken Wings Day was officially declared in 1977 by former mayor of buffalos, Stan Makowski. As you celebrate International Chicken Wings Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated 5 different recipes of chicken wings recipes that you can enjoy on this day. Here’s The Recipe for Grilled Chicken Wings to Enjoy on US Independence Day.

1. Tangy Buffalo Chicken Wings

This is one of the easiest recipes to make delicious buffalo wings. These chicken wings in the hot sauce are best for beginners and kids to try and celebrate International Chicken Wing Day 2022.

2. BBQ Chicken Wings

This recipe will give you the best taste of chicken wings sitting at your home. A complete taste of your favourite restaurant-style BBQ chicken wings, that what this recipe promises you to celebrate the day.

3. Bhuna Chicken Wings

A twist to the taste of regular chicken wings with some Desi spices is what this recipe offers. The chicken wings will get a unique taste as the spices are roasted and gently fried in oil in Indian style.

4. KFC-Style Hot Chicken Wings

KFC chicken wings have a scrumptious taste. They are crunchy from the outside and juicy inside. This is one of the best recipes to try if you wish to celebrate the International Chicken Wings sitting at home.

5. Chicken Wings Curry

Till now we have enjoyed chicken wings as a snack but with the evolvement of new recipes here come chicken wings curry. You can enjoy this as the main dish of your meal and combine it with any type of bread or rice.

Chicken wings have gained great popularity of late with chicken wing festivals being held almost everywhere. The National Buffalo wing festival remains the most famous of all. Almost all the restaurants today serve chicken wings made in their own unique ingredients. You must try the above-mentioned recipes as you celebrate International Chicken Wings Day 2022.

Wishing everyone Happy International Chicken Wings Day 2022!

