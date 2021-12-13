A moment that will go down in the history of Indian beauty pageants as one of the most memorable ones is Harnaaz Sandhu’s title win at the 70th edition of the Miss Universe pageant. The 21-year-old hailing from Chandigarh edged out Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira to become the Miss Universe 2021. Andrea Meza of Mexico crowned Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu as her successor at the end of the event. Let us watch the beautiful, priceless Miss Universe 2021 crowning moment that made every Indian proud. Miss Universe 2021 Winner Name is Harnaaz Sandhu! 21-Year-Old Chandigarh Girl Wins Crown at 70th Edition of Beauty Pageant.

Watch Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu Crowning Moment Video:

