Miss Universe 2024 Top 5 Contestants have been revealed. They Denmark's Victoria Kjær Theilvig, Mexico's María Fernanda Beltrán, Nigeria's Chidimma Adetshina, Thailand's Suchata Chuangsri and Venezuela's Ileana Márquez. These five contestants will now move forward to the question-and-answer round, where the ultimate Miss Universe 2024 winner and her four runners-up will be announced. Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua will crown her successor at the end of the event. India's Rhea Singha Fails To Enter Top 12 of Miss Universe 2024, Ends the 73rd Miss Universe Pageant With Top 30 Semifinal Finish.

Miss Universe 2024 Top 5 Contestants Names:

1. Denmark – Victoria Kjær Theilvig

2. Mexico – María Fernanda Beltrán

3. Nigeria – Chidimma Adetshina

4. Thailand – Suchata Chuangsri

5. Venezuela – Ileana Márquez

