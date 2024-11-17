The Miss Universe 2024 announced the top twelve contestants, who will walk the ramp for the evening gown round. However, India’s Rhea Singha failed to secure one of the Miss Universe 2024 Top 12 spots. After the preliminary competition, she successfully secured the top 30 swimsuit round at the 73rd Miss Universe competition held in Mexico. She oozed confidence as she walked the ramp in a chic blue monokini. Fans were rooting for her to bring the crown back home. Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha ended her pageant campaign with a Top 30 semi-final finish. The top 12 contestants for Miss Universe 2024 are Juliana Barrientos (Bolivia), Maria Fernanda Beltran (Mexico), Ileana Marquez (Venezuela), Magalf Benejam (Argentina), Jennifer Colon (Puerto Rico), Chidimma Adetshina (Nigeria), Valentina Alekseeva (Russia), Emilia Dides (Chile), Suchata Chaungsri (Thailand), Victoria Kjaer (Denmark), Ashley Callingbull (Canada) and Tatiana Calmell (Peru).

Miss Universe 2024 Top 12 Contestants' Names

1. Argentina – Magalí Benejam

2. Bolivia – Juliana Barrientos

3. Canada – Ashley Callingbull

4. Chile – Emilia Dides §

5. Denmark – Victoria Kjær Theilvig

6. Mexico – María Fernanda Beltrán

7. Nigeria – Chidimma Adetshina

8. Peru – Tatiana Calmell

9. Puerto Rico – Jennifer Colón

10. Russia – Valentina Alekseeva

11. Thailand – Suchata Chuangsri

12. Venezuela – Ileana Márquez

