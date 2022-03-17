It is not top-12 but 13 contestants of Miss World 2021 are announced. Manasa Varanasi of India advances to the next round of the 70th edition of the Miss World beauty pageant that is taking place at Coca-Cola Music Hall, San Juan, Puerto Rico on March 17, 2022, Thursday in India time. Miss World 2021 final kicked off at 5:30 am and continue until 8:30 am. Miss World 2019 Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica, the longest-reigning Miss World in the history of the pageant will crown her successor at the end of the event. Miss World 2021 Final Date, Time & Live Streaming Online: Watch Live Telecast of the 70th Miss World Beauty Pageant!

Miss India Advances to Next Level

11th in Top 12 - India! — Miss World (@MissWorldLtd) March 17, 2022

It's Top 13!

Tie Break! It’s now a Top 13! 12th is Indonesia! Finally 13th is Côte D’Ivoire! — Miss World (@MissWorldLtd) March 17, 2022

Colombia – Andrea Aguilera Cote D'Ivoire – Olivia Yacé Czech Republic – Karolína Kopíncová France – April Benayoum India – Manasa Varanasi Indonesia – Carla Yules Mexico – Karolina Vidales Northern Ireland – Anna Leitch Philippines – Tracy Perez Poland – Karolina Bielawska Somalia – Khadija Omar United States – Shree Saini Vietnam – Đỗ Thị Hà §

