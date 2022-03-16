Miss World 2021, marking the 70th edition of the Miss World pageant, is set to take place on Thursday, March 16, 2022. Originally scheduled to take place last year on December 16, 2021, the prestigious beauty pageant was postponed due to rising coronavirus (COVID-19) cases. It was announced that Miss World 2021 would be rescheduled within 90 days, and finally, the much-anticipated date is here. Get ready to watch 40 Miss World 2021 semi-finalists, including Miss India World Manasa Varanasi, battle it out for the crown and title at the Miss World 2021 final stage. Get all the important details such as Miss World 2021 final date, time in IST, live streaming online and live TV telecast information here. Miss World 2021 Winner Prediction: Top 10 Favourite Contestants To Win Crown at the 70th Miss World Beauty Pageant.

Miss World 2021 Final Date, Venue and Time

Miss World 2021 final is to take place on March 16, 2022, Thursday (early Friday morning in the Indian subcontinent) at the Coca-Cola Music Hall, San Juan, Puerto Rico. The live telecast of the 70th edition of Miss World will begin at 8 pm EST / 5 pm PST / 5.30 am IST.

Miss World 2021 Final Live Telecast

You can watch Miss World 2021 Final live through the TeleOnce channel or the Telemundo network signal both on its digital channels and on alternative platforms. You can also head on to Miss World's YouTube channel to get the live update.

Miss India World Manasa Varanasi

Manasa Varanasi is representing India at the 70th edition of Miss World. The 24-year-old Telangana girl is one of the 40 semi-finalists and touted to be a strong contender to bag the coveted beauty pageant crown. India has produced several Miss Worlds in the past with the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Manushi Chhillar and so on.

