The 72nd Miss World Festival is set to begin today, May 10, at Hyderabad’s Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. The event starts at 06:30 PM, and beauty queens from across the world will participate on the grand stage. Femina Miss India World 2023 Nandini Gupta will represent the country at Miss World 2025. This is for the second consecutive year that India is hosting the Miss World competition. Last year, the beauty pageant was held in Mumbai. The Miss World 2025 opening ceremony on May 10 will be live-streamed at the beauty pageant’s official website and YouTube channel. In addition, Miss World's social media pages, including Instagram, will share regular updates on the event. It must be noted that the Miss World 2025 grand finale will be hosted at HITEX Exhibition Centre on May 31. Czech beauty queen and Miss World 2024 winner Krystyna Pyszková will crown her successor at the end of the event.

Watch Video of 72nd Miss World Festival:

