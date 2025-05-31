The Miss World 2025 Top 4 finalists have been revealed, featuring an incredible lineup of global beauty and purpose. Miss Martinique Aurélie Joachim, Miss Ethiopia Hasset Dereje Admassu, Miss Poland Maja Klajda, and Miss Thailand Suchata Chuangsri emerged as the continental winners (Africa, Asia and Oceania, Americas and Carribbean and Europe) respectively. They each impressed the judges with their intelligence and advocacy during the question-and-answer round. These exceptional women now stand just one step away from the coveted Miss World crown. As the world watches, anticipation builds to see who will be named the 72nd Miss World. Reigning Miss World Krystyna Pyszková of the Czech Republic will crown her successor at the conclusion of the event. Nandini Gupta Out of Miss World 2025 Finals Race, Miss India Ends Her Campaign With Top 20 Finish.

Miss World 2025 Top 4 Finalists - Continental Winner and Runner-Up

Continent/Region Winner Runner-up Africa Miss Ethiopia Hasset Dereje Admassu Miss Namibia Selma Kamanya Americas and Caribbean Miss Martinique Aurélie Joachim Miss Brazil Jéssica Pedroso Asia and Oceania Miss Thailand Suchata Chuangsri Miss Philippines Krishnah Gravidez Europe Miss Poland Maja Klajda Miss Ukraine Maria Melnychenko

Everything to Know About Miss World 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss World (@missworld)

Official Format and Running Order of the 72nd Miss World Festival!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss World (@missworld)

